Advertisement

Vermont’s annual Free Fishing Day is June 12

File photo
File photo(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Anglers can fish for free without a license in Vermont’s lakes and streams during the state’s annual Free Fishing Day later this month.

The event happens on Saturday, June 12. That’s also the opening day of the regular bass fishing season.

The bass season runs through November.

Click here for more on Vermont’s Free Fishing Day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug