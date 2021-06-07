Vermont’s annual Free Fishing Day is June 12

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Anglers can fish for free without a license in Vermont’s lakes and streams during the state’s annual Free Fishing Day later this month.

The event happens on Saturday, June 12. That’s also the opening day of the regular bass fishing season.

The bass season runs through November.

Click here for more on Vermont’s Free Fishing Day.

