NY Education Department to schools: Masks still required

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Students, teachers and staff in New York schools are still required to wear masks Monday, despite a conflicting letter from the governor’s health commissioner days earlier.

The state education department sent school district leaders guidance Sunday that said schools should keep requiring masks. That guidance was a direct contrast with a letter released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Friday.

In the letter, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker told the CDC that New York planned to only “strongly” encourage unvaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors effective Monday unless the agency provided guidance otherwise. That sparked confusion around the state over the weekend.

