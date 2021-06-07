BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a steamy start to the week, but it looks like temperatures will gradually get cooler over the next few days. Highs across the region were back in near record territory today, in the low to mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies and warm conditions expected to continue overnight. Lows will only be in the low 70s.

A few more clouds will drift in on Tuesday, which will keep temperatures from getting quite so hot. We’ll also run the risk for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A cold front will come through on Wednesday and bring an end to our hot, summer temperatures. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s. Things will feel a bit more comfortable though through the end of the work week with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

At this point, the weekend is looking a bit mixed. Saturday should be mainly dry with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers could arrive on Saturday and linger into Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees.

Keep cool out there. Relief is on the way!

