BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s going to be another sizzler today. We broke a record high temperature in Burlington on Sunday, and we should easily break the record for today, which stands at 94°, set back in 1925.

A huge heat ridge is centered right over the northeast, so we are looking at another sizzling hot one with high humidity. It will stay warm & muggy overnight.

On Tuesday, there is a chance for showers & thunderstorms to be scattered about as a trough of low pressure swings through. Then there will be a cold front coming through on Wednesday with another round of showers & thunderstorms.

Things will settle down and cool off as we head towards the end of the week. Reasonable, seasonable temperatures will be with us right through the weekend. Thursday & Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but a disturbance may bring a few showers late Saturday into Sunday.

Take it easy today in all this heat! Check on any neighbors who may have difficulties in this kind of heat & humidity. And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those possible thunderstorms on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.