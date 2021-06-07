Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s going to be another sizzler today. We broke a record high temperature in Burlington on Sunday, and we should easily break the record for today, which stands at 94°, set back in 1925.

A huge heat ridge is centered right over the northeast, so we are looking at another sizzling hot one with high humidity. It will stay warm & muggy overnight.

On Tuesday, there is a chance for showers & thunderstorms to be scattered about as a trough of low pressure swings through. Then there will be a cold front coming through on Wednesday with another round of showers & thunderstorms.

Things will settle down and cool off as we head towards the end of the week. Reasonable, seasonable temperatures will be with us right through the weekend. Thursday & Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but a disturbance may bring a few showers late Saturday into Sunday.

Take it easy today in all this heat! Check on any neighbors who may have difficulties in this kind of heat & humidity. And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those possible thunderstorms on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Your MAX Advantage Forecast