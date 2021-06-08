Advertisement

10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - June 8 marks a gruesome anniversary in Vermont. It has been 10 years since a serial killer kidnapped and murdered an Essex Junction couple.

Bill and Lorraine Currier were last seen at their home on June 8, 2011. Their bodies were never found.

Bill and Lorraine Currier
Bill and Lorraine Currier(WCAX)

Serial killer Israel Keyes confessed he murdered the Curriers and a woman from Alaska. But investigators believe he killed 11 people. They say Keyes traveled the country for years killing strangers.

Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.

Keyes took his own life behind bars in 2012.

Click here for much more on the Israel Keyes case from CBS News.

