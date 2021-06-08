Advertisement

97-year-old claims diploma from Virginia high school

By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduation at Rockbridge County High School this year was unique.

It was the very first time they passed out diplomas outside, on the football field.

But for one recipient, it was a long time coming.

“I did finish three and a half years of high school,” said Ottie Marie Canady. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.”

That was in 1943, and then she married and never quite got back to school.

“This was a total surprise,” she said. “Something I wasn’t expecting.”

“This is a very special occasion,” said RCHS Principal Mike Craft. “In all my years of education, I don’t think I’ve ever had this particular honor to give a graduate a diploma so far off from the intended date.”

She says not having the diploma hasn’t held her back at all.

“You name it, I’ve probably done it,” Canady said.

Traveling with her husband through his Army career, she held a range of jobs, once even being chosen over someone with a PhD. But her son thought she still needed her diploma.

“He just says, I thought that was one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” Canady said.

And as she watched 240 other diplomas handed out, she was happy she got to go first.

“I was concerned about having to wait, you know, for a long time,” she said.

“You already waited a long time,” she was asked.

“Well, yes,” she laughed. “I waited a long time. Yes.”

And happy that she spent the years she waited well.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did,” Canady advised.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border