Burlington ends retail mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer have to wear a mask in Burlington retail spaces.

The city council voted unanimously to lift the mandate on Monday for retail shops and city buildings.

Businesses and workplaces can continue to mandate stricter mask rules if they choose to.

Regardless, unvaccinated people still need to mask up while indoors. But, no matter your vaccination status, masks are still required on buses, in airports, and on planes.

Schools and healthcare facilities also continue to require face coverings.

