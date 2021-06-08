Labor: Work search requirement restart lowers Vt. unemployment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Restarting the work search requirement appears to be lowering unemployment in Vermont.

There were about 1,200 fewer people in all the programs who claimed unemployment week to week, including about 900 fewer continued claims.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says that’s in part from the work search requirement and also improved fraud mitigation.

And Harrington said they’re paying out less money.

Most unemployment claims are in the service industry.

