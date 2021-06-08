Advertisement

Lobster lovers feeling the pinch as summer nears

FILE
FILE(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Summer weather has arrived, and New England tourists who are hungry for a lobster roll or a whole cooked lobster are going to have to pay up.

Lobster is more expensive than usual this season due to a limited supply, high demand and the reopening of the economy as the nation moves past the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Maine retailers charged about $17 or $18 per pound for live lobster in May, which was about twice the price a year ago. Prices are lingering around $13 or $14 this month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

