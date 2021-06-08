Manchester, NH, school district says masks optional in classrooms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The public school district in New Hampshire’s largest city is requiring masks for students and staff only for moving around in a building.

Masks are now optional inside Manchester classrooms, effective immediately, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

School district officials said they made the change because of a decrease in community transmission of COVID-19 and in the school district.

