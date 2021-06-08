Advertisement

Manchester, NH, school district says masks optional in classrooms

File photo
File photo(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The public school district in New Hampshire’s largest city is requiring masks for students and staff only for moving around in a building.

Masks are now optional inside Manchester classrooms, effective immediately, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

School district officials said they made the change because of a decrease in community transmission of COVID-19 and in the school district.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border