New owners have no immediate plans to reopen Koffee Kup

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a last-minute deal, the Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and its assets have been purchased by a new buyer who, at this time, has no plans to reopen the shuttered facilities.

Details of the deal are still murky at this time but it appears former employees who were abruptly laid off in April will get the money that is owed to them.

But the sale to Flowers Foods caught pretty much everyone by surprise, including the company that was preparing to sign a lease to reopen the facilities, local development officials and even the governor.

“They have an obligation to get the best deal they can,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Sold to the highest bidder-- that seems to be the case for the Koffee Kup Bakery. This week, Flowers Foods announced it is purchasing the company and its well-known brands, including the Vermont Bread Company.

“It’s an iconic brand and something that we are very proud of and hopefully they can work that back in and utilize it in their overall business plan,” Scott said.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but sources tell WCAX News the deal includes outstanding checks to employees who suddenly found themselves out of a job back in April when the bakery closed up shop without notice.

In a statement, Georgia-based Flowers Foods said it will be evaluating how the Vermont brands fit into its overall business portfolio but, at this time, there are no immediate plans to reopen the facilities.

“Yeah, we don’t want it sitting mothballed for very long,” said Brian Pine, the community economic development director for the city of Burlington.

Pine says the Koffee Kup facility is a valuable commercial asset. City officials will be reaching out to the new buyers.

“We have shared goals here to turn this property back into productive use that creates jobs and preserves our tax base,” Pine said.

Recently, Canadian bakery Mrs. Dunster’s said it was buying Koffee Kup and putting the employees back to work. In a statement, the owners of Mrs. Dunster’s, Rosalyn and Blair Hyslop, told us they were devastated by the latest developments:

“Recently, North Atlantic Baking Company / Mrs Dunster’s (1996) inc. participated in a court appointed receivership process to acquire the assets of Koffee Kup Bakery, which included the Vermont Bread Company and Superior Bakery.

“North Atlantic Baking Company was subsequently advised by the receiver that our company was the successful bidder and we began working on agreements to finalize the purchase of the assets. All parties were aligned to the need to get employees back to work, so in the meantime we worked with employees, vendors, customers, and distributors to do just that. We were fully prepared to start operations on Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, with purchase orders in hand, believing in good faith that the agreements we negotiated with the receiver would be signed Monday, June 7, 2021.

“Yesterday, we were shocked to receive an insensitive letter from the receiver revealing that over the weekend, Key Bank and the receiver had negotiated the sale of Koffee Kup Bakery to a new party. To our knowledge the new party did not participate in the original court sanctioned process and has no immediate plans to operate the bakeries.

“As a family-owned company, we stood with our integrity on full display in front of employees, customers, vendors, and distributors to restore hope for the future. A large team of dedicated people worked tirelessly under tight timelines with the aim to get the much beloved Koffee Kup Bakery back up and running. We are absolutely devastated for all the employees, vendors, distributors, and their local communities.”

“If I didn’t have other employment I think I would be a little upset,” said Brandon Bostwick of Brattleboro.

Bostwick is a former Vermont Bread employee. We spoke with him back in April.

“Because I have employment and I’m getting better employment, I think it is OK,” he said. “It sucks for the other people.”

I also spoke with economic development officials in Brattleboro, the location of the Vermont Bread Company. They had already reached out to Flowers Foods and were waiting to hear back. They told me that they have “no idea what comes next.”

The court hearing is set for two weeks from now to figure out exactly how former employees will be paid.

