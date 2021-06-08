Advertisement

NH Senate panel rejects medical protective custody plan

A New Hampshire Senate committee on Wednesday rejected a rushed attempt to create a new system...
A New Hampshire Senate committee on Wednesday rejected a rushed attempt to create a new system for the involuntary detainment of patients in emergency rooms.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Senate committee on Wednesday rejected a rushed attempt to create a new system for the involuntary detainment of patients in emergency rooms.

The Department of Health and Human Services proposed the medical protective custody system in response to a recent court ruling. It wanted to create a new system that would allow hospitals to detain and assess patients who need help but not necessarily inpatient psychiatric care, such as elderly patients with dementia and those with substance abuse problems.

A Senate committee voted against the plan Wednesday after hearing from advocates who said it could lead to people spending more time in emergency rooms.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border