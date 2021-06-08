NH Senate panel rejects medical protective custody plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Senate committee on Wednesday rejected a rushed attempt to create a new system for the involuntary detainment of patients in emergency rooms.

The Department of Health and Human Services proposed the medical protective custody system in response to a recent court ruling. It wanted to create a new system that would allow hospitals to detain and assess patients who need help but not necessarily inpatient psychiatric care, such as elderly patients with dementia and those with substance abuse problems.

A Senate committee voted against the plan Wednesday after hearing from advocates who said it could lead to people spending more time in emergency rooms.

