NY could try to sue gun manufacturers under bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate on Tuesday as lawmakers continued wrapping up this year’s legislative session.

Gun manufacturers could, for instance, face a lawsuit for harming the public by failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully in New York. A gun manufacturer wouldn’t have to purposely harm the public to be held liable, under the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat.

The gun manufacturers liability bill is one of several pieces of legislation that have passed the Senate in recent days but have yet to land on the Assembly floor for a vote.

