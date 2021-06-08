Advertisement

NY could try to sue gun manufacturers under bill

File photo
File photo(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate on Tuesday as lawmakers continued wrapping up this year’s legislative session.

Gun manufacturers could, for instance, face a lawsuit for harming the public by failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully in New York. A gun manufacturer wouldn’t have to purposely harm the public to be held liable, under the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat.

The gun manufacturers liability bill is one of several pieces of legislation that have passed the Senate in recent days but have yet to land on the Assembly floor for a vote.

