Advertisement

NY lawmakers mull criminal justice bills as session wraps

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Liberal groups are calling on New York lawmakers to use the last days of the legislative session to pass bills related to the criminal justice system, despite concern over rising gun violence that could make reform more politically risky.

Democrats’ veto-proof majority in the state Legislature hasn’t led to swift passage of legislation backed by the party’s left wing.

Many of those bills remained in committee with their prospects for passage this year uncertain.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he’s worried about crime but believes he accomplished his legislative goals in this year’s state budget.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border