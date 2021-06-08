Advertisement

Police looking for driver involved in hit and run

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a driver who hit another man on Interstate 89 Monday.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m., when a 25-year-old man pulled over into the breakdown lane on 1-89 south in Hartford. The driver of the car got out of his car and was standing on the right side of the road next to the median.

Police say another car or truck hit the 25-year-old and took off leaving behind their side-view mirror.

The driver that was hit was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
