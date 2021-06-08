Advertisement

Portsmouth repeals mask ordinance, effective immediately

File -- A patron wearing a protective mask leaves The Goat Bar and Grill restaurant in...
File -- A patron wearing a protective mask leaves The Goat Bar and Grill restaurant in Portsmouth, N.H.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Portsmouth is the latest city in New Hampshire to repeal its mask ordinance.

The City Council voted Monday to repeal the mandate, effective immediately, Seacoastonline.com reported. It had been set to expire on June 30. The council voted against a motion to amend the repeal so that the mask mandate would stay in place indoors only through June 30.

City businesses have reported they are starting to see fewer customers because the mask mandate remained in effect, while other communities revoked their mandates, Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine said.

“We are losing business. That’s the message that we’re hearing,” Splaine said. “We’re beginning to look kind of foolish by continuing it.”

Durham also rescinded its mask mandate on Monday. Exeter and Newmarket ended theirs, and others did not have one.

___

THE NUMBERS

Nearly 99,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 36 cases announced Monday. Two new deaths were announced, for a total of 1,357.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 82 new cases per day on May 23 to 31 new cases per day on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 82 new cases per day on May 23 to 31 new cases per day on Sunday.

