Sanders calls president’s budget plan a step forward for working families

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The Senate Budget Committee met on Tuesday to consider President Joe Biden’s budget proposal.

The president’s plan would spend heavily on social programs for low- and middle-income Americans, but borrow a considerable amount of money and raise taxes on corporations and the nation’s wealthiest people.

Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders calls the plan a step forward for working families.

“Now is the time to put our people back to work repairing our crumbling infrastructure. We need to build millions of units of affordable housing. We need to combat climate change,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Ranking Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the proposal, in its current form, can’t be fixed.

“This tax and spend budget will break the back of our economy and will destroy future generations’ ability to achieve the American Dream that most of us have had a shot at,” said Graham, R-South Carolina.

So what happens next? The budget committees in the House and Senate will propose resolutions that set targets for spending and tax revenue. Those get sent to the floor for a vote and the differences get resolved in conference. Congressional subcommittees then hash out discretionary spending.

Appropriations bills are rarely passed on time, so continuing resolutions are often used to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.