State to cut back on homeless hotel vouchers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermonters using the state’s homeless hotel voucher program need to find a new place to live.

New restrictions take effect this month for new applicants and next month for existing applicants. The goal is to have fewer than 1,000 people in hotels, down from 2,600 at the peak of the pandemic. The changes don’t affect Vermonters with disabilities and young families

“There are all these opportunities now that we are doing, including keeping the program going at a level we have never done before, keeping the program running as we move forward,” said AHS Secretary Mike Smith.

Vermont is also offering stipends for people leaving the motel program to help them get into permanent housing and they say shelters are once again expanding their capacity.

