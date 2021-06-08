U-32 coach celebrates retirement, 50 career track titles

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - U-32′s men’s and women’s teams swept the D-2 track and field championships Saturday, fulfilling an especially sweet retirement gift for the team’s longtime coach.

The weekend wins mean 49, and 50 career titles for coach Mark Chaplin. The longtime chemistry instructor also coaches the powerhouse nordic skiing and cross-country programs at U-32, which also won their respective state titles this past season.

Scott Fleishman stopped by to visit with the U-32 team and coaches.

