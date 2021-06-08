Vermont online map shows vaccination rate by town

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is now providing an online data map showing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations by town.

The Health Department says the map shows the percentage of eligible Vermonters ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of vaccine. It will be updated every week on Thursdays.

The Health Department says in some cases vaccinations may not be attributed to the correct town, such as if a person registers with their mailing address that is in a different town than their physical location.

