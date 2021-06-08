Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and other Vermont state leaders will hold their now once-a-week pandemic press conference Tuesday.

This comes as we are inching closer to Vermont’s goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the eligible population, right now we are at 79.4%.

Another 1,058 people got the shot on Monday, leaving only 3,139 left to reach that 80 percent goal. That means if 1,000 people a day get a shot, then the state could fully reopen by Friday.

During Tuesday’s press conference, we expect to learn more about the state’s reopening plan and get a better picture on when we could reach that 80%.

We also expect to learn about overall cases and data modeling.

Cases continue to stay low with just four new cases reported Tuesday. Only one person is in the hospital.

You can catch the press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug