Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and other Vermont state leaders will hold their now once-a-week pandemic press conference Tuesday.

This comes as we are inching closer to Vermont’s goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the eligible population, right now we are at 79.4%.

Another 1,058 people got the shot on Monday, leaving only 3,139 left to reach that 80 percent goal. That means if 1,000 people a day get a shot, then the state could fully reopen by Friday.

During Tuesday’s press conference, we expect to learn more about the state’s reopening plan and get a better picture on when we could reach that 80%.

We also expect to learn about overall cases and data modeling.

Cases continue to stay low with just four new cases reported Tuesday. Only one person is in the hospital.

You can catch the press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

