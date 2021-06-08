BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With plenty of clouds around on Tuesday, temperatures have been quite a bit cooler from the record highs of Sunday and Monday. Dewpoints have been on the high side, and conditions look to remain muggy through the overnight hours. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move through parts of central and southern Vermont through Tuesday evening. Another round of showers will pass from north to south early Wednesday morning, with the chance for a bit more wet weather.

The cold front early on Wednesday morning will bring an end to the heat and humidity from the past few days. Dewpoints will drop on Wednesday and skies will gradually clear out through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still feel summer-like with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will likely be our nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Another weak weather system will swing through on Friday with just a few showers expected. Highs for the end of the work week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend is still looking good. We’re expecting partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds might start to thicken up late on Sunday, but at this point we’re expecting any wet weather to hold off until Monday. There may be a better bet for more widespread showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain at or just above normal heading into the middle part of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

