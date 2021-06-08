BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It’s still going to be a hot & humid day today, but not quite as hot as the last 2 record-breaking days. Instead of being in the mid-90s, today’s high temperatures will be more in the mid-to-upper 80s. It will also be more active today with scattered showers & thunderstorms. There could also be some rumbles of thunder overnight.

On Wednesday, a cold front will be dropping down from north to south. That front will touch off a few showers % thunderstorms, but it will also usher in cooler, less humid, more refreshing air by the end of the day.

It will be much better sleeping weather by Wednesday night as low temperatures drop back down into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine, and there will still be plenty of sunshine for Friday, but also the chance for a few showers as a weak disturbance passes through.

The weekend is looking like a fine, summer weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

Our next chance for showers will be on Monday. Any showers that we get these days are a welcome thing as conditions still remain on the dry side.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping our eyes to the sky today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any storms that may threaten you or your or your property. -Gary

