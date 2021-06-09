2021 Virtual Graduation Schedule
Here’s the line up for June 7- 11!
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
Join us in celebrating the 2021 graduating seniors! This week we celebrate the below schools.
Monday, June 7th: Brattleboro Union High School, Milton Senior High School and Missisquoi Union High School
Tuesday, June 8th: BFA Fairfax, BFA St. Albans, Enosburg High School, Peoples Academy and Winooski High School
Wednesday, June 9th: Woodstock High School, Green Mountain Union High School, Plattsburgh High School and Bellows Falls Union High School
Thursday, June 10th: Canaan Memorial High School, Mount Mansfield Union High School, West Rutland School and Randolph High School
Friday, June 11th: Lyndon Institute, Oxbow High School, Richford Jr. Sr. High School and Vergennes Union High School
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.