2021 Virtual Graduation Schedule

Here’s the line up for June 7- 11!
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Join us in celebrating the 2021 graduating seniors! This week we celebrate the below schools.

Monday, June 7th: Brattleboro Union High School, Milton Senior High School and Missisquoi Union High School

Tuesday, June 8th: BFA Fairfax, BFA St. Albans, Enosburg High School, Peoples Academy and Winooski High School

Wednesday, June 9th: Woodstock High School, Green Mountain Union High School, Plattsburgh High School and Bellows Falls Union High School

Thursday, June 10th: Canaan Memorial High School, Mount Mansfield Union High School, West Rutland School and Randolph High School

Friday, June 11th: Lyndon Institute, Oxbow High School, Richford Jr. Sr. High School and Vergennes Union High School

