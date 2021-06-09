Advertisement

Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both sides of the criminal justice system in Chittenden County are teaming up to assist Vermonters in clearing up arrest warrants and reconnecting them with their criminal court dates.

The pandemic shut down in-person court hearings leading to a lot of confusion, missed court dates, and arrest warrants.

Now a free clinic is available to check the status of warrants, without law enforcement intervention, and potentially cancel them.

“For the most part, this is really for people who just don’t know what to do they don’t even know if they still have a case pending. Office “This is our way to just try to be proactive about it, really try to get people back on the right track and get these cases resolved,” says Sarah George, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney.

It is only being offered if your case is pending in Chittenden County.

If you have questions about your arrest warrant status or want to sign up for the clinic you can call Vermont Legal Aid at (802) 503-0005 ext. 255.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border