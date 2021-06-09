Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both sides of the criminal justice system in Chittenden County are teaming up to assist Vermonters in clearing up arrest warrants and reconnecting them with their criminal court dates.

The pandemic shut down in-person court hearings leading to a lot of confusion, missed court dates, and arrest warrants.

Now a free clinic is available to check the status of warrants, without law enforcement intervention, and potentially cancel them.

“For the most part, this is really for people who just don’t know what to do they don’t even know if they still have a case pending. Office “This is our way to just try to be proactive about it, really try to get people back on the right track and get these cases resolved,” says Sarah George, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney.

It is only being offered if your case is pending in Chittenden County.

If you have questions about your arrest warrant status or want to sign up for the clinic you can call Vermont Legal Aid at (802) 503-0005 ext. 255.

