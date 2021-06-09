Barre voters pass school budget 3rd time around

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Barre have passed the school budget.

The official vote was 611-433.

The nearly $50 million budget is about 2% bigger than the last one.

This comes after Barre Town voters last month rejected the school budget for a second time by a mere 12 votes, while voters in Barre City approved it.

Both have to pass it under the unified district.

“I think there’s a lot of different voices out there, it was difficult on the community having to vote for a third time. I didn’t know where it was going to go. I had a lot of questions like what’s happening here, why are we voting a third time,” Barre Town Clerk Tina Lunt said.

