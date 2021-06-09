Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we continue to follow up on the newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug which continues to receive criticism, Bennington’s Memory Clinic facility says it appears to show promise.

Officials at the clinic tell us they believe the drug represents hope for the future and that they saw positive effects from patients who were part of the trial.

“This is a tremendous step with patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their families,” says Cynthia Murphy, the Executive Director of and Neuropsychologist at the Memory Clinic.

The facility offers the opportunity for patients to participate in various clinical research trials -- either to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s -- or improve memory symptoms. The research is 100% voluntary -- and free of cost.

“Our conversations are better just between the two of us,” says Tom Sullivan.

We introduced you to Tom Sullivan on Monday. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 and ended up participating in the trial at the Memory Clinic. He says his cognitive tests have not declined while taking the drug and his day-to-day life has improved. But Vermont’s top health official isn’t sold on the safety or effectiveness of the drug quite yet.

“I don’t want to suck the wind out of the sails but I don’t want to overbill it as the greatest promise we have ever seen until I have a chance to really evaluate it further and let the medical and neurology and psychiatric communities weigh in as well,” says Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner.

Dr. Levine is also concerned about the costs of the drug -- which could come in around $56,000 a year.

“It’s quite expensive. So we want to make sure that Vermonters that might be placed on it get the value that it could hold,” says Dr. Levine.

An independent panel of neurological experts strongly cautioned the FDA against the approval for the drug due to side effects of brain bleeds and swelling -- which have been reported in 40 percent of phase 3 patients. No one has died as a result.

Murphy believes the medical advancement could open the doors for more research -- and more drug approval in the future.

“Biogen has committed that they are going to keep that study going which is wonderful for our patients and it’s a good way to keep collecting safety data,” says Murphy.

Murphy stresses that if you or a loved one might be concerned with your cognitive health, call a health professional and check out.

Dr. Levine pointed out that they are still in just the very early stages now after approving the drug. Another trial will be occurring alongside the drug being publically available to make sure it’s living up to the expected effectiveness.

