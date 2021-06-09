Governor Scott signs VT’s multi-billion dollar state budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott signs Vermont’s multi-billion dollar state budget, propped up by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The Governor signed the bill Tuesday and calls the $7.315 billion dollar budget “transformational” and says it will help the state recover from the pandemic and help longstanding challenges.

The money will be invested in broadband, climate change, the state’s college system and address the demographic challenges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.