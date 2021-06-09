Advertisement

Governor Scott signs VT’s multi-billion dollar state budget

Vermont Statehouse-File photo
Vermont Statehouse-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott signs Vermont’s multi-billion dollar state budget, propped up by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The Governor signed the bill Tuesday and calls the $7.315 billion dollar budget “transformational” and says it will help the state recover from the pandemic and help longstanding challenges.

The money will be invested in broadband, climate change, the state’s college system and address the demographic challenges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vermont at 79.4% vaccinations; remains safest state
Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
Bill and Lorraine Currier
10 years since Vermont couple kidnapped, murdered by serial killer
Two tractor-trailers got stuck on the Notch Road in just four days. It's a perennial problem...
Why do big trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

Latest News

Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Arrest Warrant Clinic now open in Chittenden County
Bennington’s Memory Clinic participating in newly FDA-approved Alzheimer’s trial
Chittenden County starts new arrest warrant clinic to help those with a record
Chittenden County now offering arrest warrant clinic
Calls for the Canadian border to be reopened
Vt. Congressional Delegation calls on reopening on Canadian border