H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, June 8th
State semifinal results from high school baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis.
BASEBALL
D-1 Semifinals
#1 CVU 11, #4 Rice F-5 Inn.
D-2 Semifinals
#2 Spaulding 10, #6 Enosburg 2
D-3 Semifinals
#1 Thetford 11, #5 Hazen 10
#2 Peoples 6, #6 Vergennes 2
D-4 Semifinals
#1 White River Valley 13, #4 Proctor 1 F-5 Inn.
#2 Blue Mt. 5, #3 Arlington 1
SOFTBALL
D-1 Semifinals
#2 BFA-St. Albans 5, #3 Missisquoi 2
D-2 Semifinals
#3 Enosburg 7, #2 Mt. Abraham 0
D-3 Semifinals
#4 BFA-Fairfax 11, #1 White River Valley 4
D-4 Semifinals
#1 Danville 12, #4 Blue Mt. 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-1 Semifinals
#2 S. Burlington 12, #3 Rutland 10
BOYS LACROSSE
D-1 Semifinals
#3 Burr & Burton 9, #2 Woodstock 8 F-OT
D-2 Semifinals
#1 Rice 7, #4 Hartford 4
#2 Harwood 13, #6 Colchester 1
GIRLS TENNIS
D-1 Semifinals
#1 Stowe 6, #5 Burlington 1
