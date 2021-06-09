Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, June 8th

State semifinal results from high school baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis.
By Mike McCune
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 8TH

BASEBALL

D-1 Semifinals

#1 CVU 11, #4 Rice F-5 Inn.

D-2 Semifinals

#2 Spaulding 10, #6 Enosburg 2

D-3 Semifinals

#1 Thetford 11, #5 Hazen 10

#2 Peoples 6, #6 Vergennes 2

D-4 Semifinals

#1 White River Valley 13, #4 Proctor 1 F-5 Inn.

#2 Blue Mt. 5, #3 Arlington 1


SOFTBALL

D-1 Semifinals

#2 BFA-St. Albans 5, #3 Missisquoi 2

D-2 Semifinals

#3 Enosburg 7, #2 Mt. Abraham 0

D-3 Semifinals

#4 BFA-Fairfax 11, #1 White River Valley 4

D-4 Semifinals

#1 Danville 12, #4 Blue Mt. 2


GIRLS LACROSSE

D-1 Semifinals

#2 S. Burlington 12, #3 Rutland 10


BOYS LACROSSE

D-1 Semifinals

#3 Burr & Burton 9, #2 Woodstock 8 F-OT

D-2 Semifinals

#1 Rice 7, #4 Hartford 4

#2 Harwood 13, #6 Colchester 1


GIRLS TENNIS

D-1 Semifinals

#1 Stowe 6, #5 Burlington 1

