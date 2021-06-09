Vermont Lawmaker Delegation sends Pres. Biden a letter urging work to safely open the Canadian border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is urging the Biden Administration to work with Canada to safely reopen the Northern Border.

In a letter sent Monday, the trio of Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Patrick Leahy, and Representative Peter Welch all signed the letter calling on Biden to work with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow additional essential traveler classes. Congressman Peter Welch says he’s seen many loved ones who have been separated by this closure during the pandemic along with businesses who have struggled.

Rep. Welch believes that with higher vaccination rates on both sides of the border, it’s time to look into reopening.

“What better border where we can make progress than the Canadian US border particularly along Vermont and Canada where we’ve had close, very close, personal and business relationships for generations,” says Rep. Welch (D-Vermont).

The delegation stressed the want to make sure that it’s safe to open the border first, but that hopefully we can get back to regular commerce as soon as possible.

