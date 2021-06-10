BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was pretty close to perfect on Thursday with cooler, comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ve got a few changes ahead going into the end of the week, but skies should remain mainly dry. It will be mainly clear and cool on Thursday night with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Clouds thicken up a bit by the start of the day on Friday. A frontal system will spread a few showers over our southern areas by late in the day and into the overnight, but any showers will likely be minimal. Highs on Friday will also be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll clear out just a bit for the start of the weekend. Saturday is looking like the nicer of the two weekend days with partly sunny skies and highs warming up into the upper 70s. We’ll see a few more clouds around by Sunday afternoon with the chance of showers moving in, but at the moment it looks like any wet weather will hold off till late in the day.

The first half of next week is shaping up a little unsettled. A weather system will stall to our south and east, which will keep things cloudy and showery from Monday and into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain at or just below normal through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

