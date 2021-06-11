Advertisement

Advocates for Vt. homeless urge delay in lifting emergency order

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Advocates for homeless Vermonters and people facing food insecurity are urging Scott to delay fully lifting the emergency order used during the COVID-19 pandemic because it authorizes federal aid to the vulnerable communities.

A letter signed by representatives of 130 organizations and businesses across the state says the economic impact of COVID-19 remains widespread.

Levels of hunger have not decreased in the past year, an eviction crisis still looms and housing insecurity disproportionately affects families with children and Vermonters who are members of minority communities, the advocates say.

Scott’s office says they are likely to issue a separate executive order to retain the initiatives that help the vulnerable. They expect to release more details Tuesday.

