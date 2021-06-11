Advertisement

Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An out-of-state man is behind bars, charged with a federal drug felony after an FBI search in Randolph.

Authorities say Shiquan Mangual, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged in Vermont District Court Thursday with possession and intent to distribute drugs.

FBI agents searched the Randolph home and found several firearms, cash, and more than 600 grams of suspected cocaine and heroin.

He’s being detained until his next court date which is undetermined.

