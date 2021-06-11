Advertisement

Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist’s estate

File
File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with the copyright holder of the iconic “LOVE” series.

Officials said Friday that New York-based Morgan Art Foundation will work with the Maine-based Star of Hope Foundation, which aims to transform Indiana’s island home into a museum to display his work.

The lawsuit by Morgan Art Foundation was filed in New York the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, on Maine’s Vinalhaven Island. It accused Indiana’s caretaker and an art publisher of taking advantage of Indiana and producing forgeries - accusations the pair denied.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12