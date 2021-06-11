Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist’s estate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with the copyright holder of the iconic “LOVE” series.

Officials said Friday that New York-based Morgan Art Foundation will work with the Maine-based Star of Hope Foundation, which aims to transform Indiana’s island home into a museum to display his work.

The lawsuit by Morgan Art Foundation was filed in New York the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, on Maine’s Vinalhaven Island. It accused Indiana’s caretaker and an art publisher of taking advantage of Indiana and producing forgeries - accusations the pair denied.

