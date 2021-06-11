Advertisement

Dartmouth med school drops cheating charges against students

The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College-File photo
The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College-File photo
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
HANOVER, N.H. (AP - The dean at Dartmouth’s medical school says charges have been dismissed against students accused of cheating by accessing online course materials while taking closed-book exams remotely.

The Valley News reports a Geisel School of Medicine committee recommended in April that three students be expelled and seven others receive lesser sanctions. But students said the school was misinterpreting data about their usage of Canvas, an online course management system used by Dartmouth.

An email sent by Dean Duane Compton on Wednesday said the reversal came “upon further review and based on new information received from our learning management system provider.” He apologized to the students.

