Driver hurt in NH crash involving 2 tractor-trailer units

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say one driver suffered serious injuries in a crash involving two tractor-trailer units.

One of the drivers was backing his vehicle into a driveway on Route 9 in Chesterfield on Thursday when an eastbound tractor-trailer struck it. Both vehicles sustained serious damage. Police said the driver traveling on Route 9 had to be extricated from the cab of his truck and was taken to a hospital. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Route 9 was shut down for approximately five hours while the vehicles and debris were cleared. The crash was under investigation.

