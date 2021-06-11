House agrees with Senate on spending portion of NH budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House budget negotiators have quickly acceded to the Senate on the spending portion of New Hampshire’s next two-year budget.

Compared to the House-passed bill, the Senate’s $13.5 billion proposal included 20 more liquor inspection officers, an additional $5 million for mobile crisis units for mental health treatment and a March 2023 closing date for the Sununu Youth Services Center. That is eight months later than the House had proposed. House members of the conference committee said the changes were in keeping with what they would have recommended had revenue estimates been higher when they began their work.

Debate is expected next week over accompanying policy proposals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)