Burlington boys, Montpelier girls win Ultimate state titles, CVU claims boys tennis crown
Highlights and scores from the high school spring playoffs for Thursday, June 10th.
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 10TH
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Championship
#1 Montpelier 15, #2 Burlington 7
BOYS ULTIMATE
Championship
#1 Burlington 15, #2 Mt. Mansfield 4
BOYS TENNIS
Championship
#6 CVU 4, #1 Burlington 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-1 Semifinals
#4 BFA-St. Albans 11, #1 Burr & Burton 9
