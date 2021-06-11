Advertisement

It’s daring, it’s jumping, and now it’s the NH state spider

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire now has an official state spider, thanks to third-graders who went from being afraid of arachnids to promoting them as symbols of the state’s strengths.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday designating the daring jumping spider as the official state spider of New Hampshire. He was joined by students at Hollis Primary School, who drafted the legislation after a weeklong unit designed to reduce fear of spiders.

Similar efforts by schoolchildren have resulted in the adoption of the white potato as the state’s official vegetable and the New Hampshire Red as the state poultry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12