It’s daring, it’s jumping, and now it’s the NH state spider

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire now has an official state spider, thanks to third-graders who went from being afraid of arachnids to promoting them as symbols of the state’s strengths.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday designating the daring jumping spider as the official state spider of New Hampshire. He was joined by students at Hollis Primary School, who drafted the legislation after a weeklong unit designed to reduce fear of spiders.

Similar efforts by schoolchildren have resulted in the adoption of the white potato as the state’s official vegetable and the New Hampshire Red as the state poultry.

