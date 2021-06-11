Most of NE region experiencing drought conditions

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Most of Maine is now experiencing moderate drought or unusually dry conditions, as a lack of steady rain persists.

The federal government’s drought monitor released Thursday showed much of central and western Maine being in the moderate drought category, while the southern coast and parts of central Maine and the Midcoast are considered abnormally dry.

Virtually all of Vermont and New Hampshire were considered to be in a moderate drought or abnormally dry.

U.S. Drought Monitor Northeast report (National Drought Mitigation Center)

