New Hampshire Statehouse complex to reopen on Monday

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Statehouse will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for nearly 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the governor’s state of emergency declaration expiring Friday night, officials are required to provide the public with physical access to committee of conference meetings during which lawmakers reconcile House and Senate versions of legislation passed this session, House Speaker Sherm Packard said Friday.

The Statehouse and Legislative Office Building will be open to the public on Monday to accommodate that requirement, “and take a big step forward in our ongoing return to normal operations,” Packard said in a message in the House calendar.

Remote access will continue to be provided, and the public is strongly encouraged to view the livestreams as room capacity will be limited and standing will not be allowed.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 51 cases announced Thursday. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,360.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 75 new cases per day on May 26 to 29 new cases per day on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

