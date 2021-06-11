New nature preserve ready to open in Essex, New York

ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new nature preserve in Essex, New York, is getting ready to welcome visitors.

The 35 acres of land is home to 1.5 miles of trails surrounding a rock quarry. You may even find a fossil or two in the limestone.

The land was purchased by Champlain Area Trails. The nonprofit says the land hit all their points of interest including expanding trails, connecting people to nature, land conservation, and promoting economic growth.

“If you think about it, this preserve is going to be here forever for people to enjoy forever. It’s dedicated for passive recreation use. They can hike or bird watch and then walk through the village of Essex and enjoy the local eateries and go shopping. Really, just bring people the community, not only from the visitation standpoint of people who live here, but for all the people who are actually coming to enjoy this beautiful region,” said Champlain Area Trails’ Derek Rogers.

The official open date for the Essex Quarry Nature Preserve is June 26th.

