NY-Presbyterian to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York-Presbyterian hospital system will require all of its 48,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a valid exemption.

Hospital officials said in an email to staff that employees will be required to receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 1. Applications for medical or religious exemptions are due Aug. 1. A spokesperson says about 70% of the network’s employees are now vaccinated.

New York-Presbyterian appears to be the first health care network in the state to mandate vaccinations for staff. Kenneth Raske, the president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, says he supports the mandate.

