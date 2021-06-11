Advertisement

NY raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers would avoid jail time for nonviolent parole violations, and children under age 12 could no longer be arrested as juveniles under bills that passed the state Legislature Thursday.

The state Senate and Assembly passed the Less is More Act, which would largely eliminate the practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations. Both chambers have also passed a bill to end the arrest and prosecution of kids below the age of 12, except in homicide cases.

Legislative leaders will decide when to send the bills to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who would have ten days to sign or veto it.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

4 Vermont men arrested following a fight with a firearm
Four Vermonters arrested in Massachusetts following a fight, firearms
Connecticut man arrested following FBI drug search in Vermont
Scott Fleishman on the basketball beat
WCAX bids adieu to Scott Fleishman
File photo
Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics
Cpl. Bryan Henry takes Israel Keyes into custody.
Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

Latest News

Vermont State Police
One killed in head on crash in Mount Holly
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vermont vaccination clinics June 12th and 13th
New York's seven day covid-19 positivity average statewide is .44%, and has been declining for...
New York state boasting low Covid-19 positivity rate
New York's low covid-19 positivity rate
New York Covid Positivity Rate
Fun things to do in our region this Saturday.
What to do Saturday, June 12