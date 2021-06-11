Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (AP) - The owner of an unpermitted gun range in West Pawlet is appealing a Vermont Environmental Court ruling that ordered him to shut down his firearms training school, demolish any unpermitted buildings and pay $46,000.

The attorney for Daniel Banyai of Slate Ridge Vermont filed a notice of appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court last month. The appeal will look at issues including whether the environmental court overstepped its authority and whether the court violated Banyai’s property rights.

The attorney for the town argues that rather than go before the full Supreme Court, the case should get an expedited review by a three-panel.

