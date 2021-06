BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a six-year-old spayed-female dog named Bella Boo.

She loves to play and enjoys some cuddles once she’s all warmed up. Bella Boo is looking for her fur-ever home. If you want to learn more about this precious girl, you can check Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

