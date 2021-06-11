Plattsburgh begins search for new police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh has started the search for its next top cop.

The city Friday launched a nationwide search. According to the posting, the candidate will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the department, making new hires, putting together a five-year budget plan, and training officers. The salary ranges from 111-to-124-thousand dollars a year. The new hire will also be required to live in Clinton County.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he still hopes to hire from within, saying the added knowledge of how the department works would be beneficial. “It’s crucial. You are running a department with 40 to 50 sworn officers in a community of our size, both a border community and a SUNY community. We do have a number of issues like crime and drugs and issues like that but we are looking for someone who is very community-focused, who understands the issues of a small community like ours, and who can adapt to a community like ours,” he said.

Former Chief Levi Ritter stepped down in April. He was put on paid leave late last year, shortly after being named in a 2017 excessive use of force lawsuit with five other officers.

Applications for the new chief are due by August 27th. The mayor says he plans to have a team look through the applications and narrow down the candidates. He expects a decision to be made by October.

