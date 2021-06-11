Police: Motorcyclist ejected in NH crash dies

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester say a motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle in a crash and died.

Police said the motorcycle went off the road at about 6:20 a.m. Friday. The driver was found dead at a distance from the motorcycle. The driver’s name has not been released yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

