Reporter’s notebook: Remembering the murder case that changed Vermont

By Darren Perron
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been ten years since a serial killer kidnapped and killed a Vermont couple.

Bill and Lorraine Currier were last seen at their home in Essex Junction on June 8th, 2011. A massive search went on for months and their bodies were never found. Authorities say Israel Keyes traveled the country for years killing strangers. He confessed to three murders -- the Curriers and a woman from Alaska, but investigators believe he killed at least 11 people.

Keyes took his own life behind bars. WCAX broke the story 10 years ago that Keyes was the prime suspect in the murders. Former investigative reporter Jennifer Costa pieced together what happened, identifying where the serial killer was the night the Curriers disappeared.

Darren Perron spoke with former reporter Jennifer Costa about her investigation and the story that shocked Vermont.

To see Darren’s entire conversation with Costa and how this case changed Vermont. watch “You Can Quote Me” Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Click here for much more on the Israel Keyes case from CBS News.

