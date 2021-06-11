Vt. inches towards goal with weekend blitz of vax clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is inching closer toward its goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible population. On Friday, the state reported more than 725 people received their first vaccine, leaving the state at 79.8%, just under 1,370 vaccines short of reaching the reopening goal. To reach the goal the state has scheduled numerous walk-in clinics across Vermont.

Jack Droppa and his wife opened Weird Window, their South Burlington brewery and taproom, in May of last year, during the thick of the pandemic. They’ve never been able to operate without restrictions. “Not have to wear masks, not have to have capacity limits would mean a lot for us,” Droppa said.

A vaccination clinic at the brewery Friday is just one of a slew this weekend aimed at getting Vermont to 80%. That includes more shots at Burlington’s Jazzfest, hospitals, restaurants, churches, and 19 state parks, where admission is also free this weekend

Once they hit the magic number, the governor’s team says Scott will likely let the state of emergency expire on Tuesday. That’s been the vehicle state officials have used to place health restrictions on various sectors. “It’s obviously been justified and the governor has taken great care to make decisions with that delegated authority in accordance with the law and public health needs,” said Jason Maulucci, the governor’s spokesperson.

But some say the order is still needed. “We have a lot of households that are living in a state of emergency,” said Anore Horton, the executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. She and about 130 other groups are worried about what happens if the emergency order is lifted, possibly shutting off FEMA funding that has provided funding for food distribution, housing, and other programs.

Horton says the state’s eviction moratorium is also looming next month. “What do we want to do from here and what kind of state do we want to be going forward. From our perspective, going back to what was normal before the pandemic is not an acceptable answer,” she said.

Maulucci says the governor is drafting a new executive order that will still qualify Vermont for some emergency housing and food assistance programs. “I think it’s important now that we’re in a different phase of the pandemic to restore that authority to the regular process of checks and balances and the legislative process,” he said.

Back at Weird Window, Droppa, like many Vermonters, is hoping we hit 80% to allow operations like his to get back to business. “The sooner we can get to 80% and the sooner we can drop these restrictions, the better we’ll be together,” he said.

We added 726 Vermonters yesterday, leaving us with just 1,367 more to go before we reach 80% of the eligible population.



There are many walk-in vaccination opportunities across the state this weekend. Be the person to put us over the top! #OurShotVT https://t.co/QXph3bTakx pic.twitter.com/sY25RE4vm8 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 11, 2021

The list below includes the clinics planned over the coming weekend. Click here for more information.

Friday, June 11

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Hunt Middle School, 1364 North Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main St., Randolph (8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 617 Riverside Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Windemere Estates, Mount Mansfield Ave., Colchester (9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport City (11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Westbury Park, 289 Coventry Rd., Colchester (11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Rutland Probation and Parole, 92 State St., Rutland Town, (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, 3691 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Lake Shaftsbury State Park, 262 Shaftsbury State Park Rd., Shaftsbury (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, College St. (on the patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Weird Window Brewing, 82 Ethan Allen Dr., Suite A, South Burlington (5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, June 12

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Gymnasium, Bennington (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Jamaica State Park, 48 Salmon Hole Ln., Jamaica (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Carmi State Park, 460 Marsh Farm Rd., Enosburg (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4355 Main St., Waitsfield (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Fairmont Farms, 95 Lyle Young Rd., East Montpelier (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Silver Lake State Park, 20 State Park Beach Rd., Barnard (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Rd., Waterbury Center (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Boulder Beach State Park, 2278 Boulder Beach Rd., Groton (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Alburgh Dunes State Park, 151 Coon Point Rd., Alburgh (11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Dr., Bradford (12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Kill Kare State Park, 2714 Hathaway Point Rd., St. Albans Town (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Lake Champlain Chocolates, 2653 Waterbury Stowe Rd., Waterbury (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College St. (patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Emerald Lake State Park, 65 Emerald Lake Ln. Dorset (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Northwest Farmer’s Market, Taylor Park, St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Sunday, June 13

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Bomoseen State Park, 22 Cedar Mountain Rd., Castleton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Crystal Lake State Park, 96 Bellwater Ave. Barton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Quechee State Park, 5800 Woodstock Rd., Hartford (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Rd., Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Elmore State Park, 856 Vt-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Sandbar State Park, 1215 US-2, Milton (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Lake St. Catherine State Park, 3034 Vt. Rte. 30, Poultney (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, 180 Flynn Ave., Burlington (12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Grand Isle State Park, 36 East Shore South, Grand Isle (1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd., Brandon (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Monday, June 14

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 617 Riverside Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Fanny Allen Campus, 792 College Parkway, Colchester (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Lindale Mobile Home Park, Rt. 116, Middlebury (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Otter Creek Mobile Home Park, Panton Rd., Vergennes (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Brattleboro Food Co-Op, 2 Main St, Brattleboro (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., Suite 201 St. Albans (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.